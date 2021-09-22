Watsontown -- Michael James Runkle, Sr., 66, of Watsontown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Michael was born December 29, 1954 in Danville, he was the son of the late LaMar Robert and Betty Jane (Waigold) Runkle. On August 21, 1982 he married his grade school sweetheart Rosemary Fisher. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Michael was a 1974 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He worked for many years at Chef Boyardee and later retired as a truck driver.

Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying the outdoors with his children and grandchildren throughout the years. He played semiprofessional football for the Pennsylvania Rough Riders, and enjoyed drag racing at Beaver Springs earlier in life.

Michael was the third child of a family of five. His four siblings include: LaMar “Butch” Runkle who was predeceased, Ronald Runkle and his wife Lisa, of Watsontown, Robert Runkle and his wife Nancy, of Northumberland, Theresa McCollum and her husband Donald, of Turbotville, and Richard Runkle, of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Ann Haines and her husband Steven, of McEwensville, Michael LaMar Runkle and his wife Amanda, of Milton, William Larue Runkle of Watsontown, and co-parent Autumn Yordy of Dewart, and Michelle Catherine Runkle and her significant other, Juvenel Levros, of Watsontown. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Chasity Shutt, Steven Haines Jr, Lisa Thompson, Tia Zettlemoyer, Michael Runkle, Abella Runkle, Eva Runkle, Dylan Michael Runkle, Drayven LaMar Rife, and Declan Michnel Levros. Followed by three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Harlie and Reagan Haines. He was a father figure and beloved by many in the community.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Watsontown Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions be made to Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory to help defray funeral expenses.

