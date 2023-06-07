Williamsport, Pa. — Michael James "Mike" Harman, Jr., 51, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 17, 1972 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Shirley Ann Miller and Michael Harman, Sr. Mike worked for many years in construction with knowledge in roofing, concreting, and painting. He loved being with his family and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching WWE wrestling.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Donna Stamm; two sons, Terry Stamm, Jr., of Loyalsock and Steven Harman of Williamsport; two daughters, Brittiny Weaver and Shirley Harman, both of Williamsport; and three brothers, Leroy Harman (Ann), Timothy Harman, and Anthony Harman, all of Williamsport. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory four grandchildren, Zayleah and Laidin Weaver, Axton Mattison, and Esmerelda Thomas.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mike will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. The family will receive friends prior from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

