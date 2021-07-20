Jersey Shore -- Michael J. Stahl, 74, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was born on August 31, 1946 and was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Bingaman) Stahl. Michael graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1966 and then served with the U.S. Airforce from 1966 to 1970. He had worked at High Steel Structures and retired in 2008. Michael enjoyed camping, photography, bike riding, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by one daughter; Angie M. Ramage (Scott) of Jersey Shore and two sisters; Joyce Wheeland (Robert) of Jersey Shore and Pamela Fite (Fred) of Enola.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and interment will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with military honors.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

