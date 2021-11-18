Williamsport -- Michael J. Novalis, 57, of Williamsport passed away at home unexpectedly, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Mike was born in Indiana, Pa. on November 11, 1964, a son of the late John E. and Veronica (Super) Novalis.

He was a 1983 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Penn State University. Mike worked in sales for many years, but most recently found his niche as a butcher for Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Rd.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing - he started fly fishing when he was 4 years old, he also enjoyed tying flies and enjoyed teaching friends how to tie. Mike was a member of Texas & Blockhouse Fish & Game Club for 25 years, member of the YMRC, the Republic League, and the Polish Club. Mike had a great love for his country and was a true patriot.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Ann (Lehman) Novalis, step daughter Alicia (Joshua) Kidwell their children, Cayley, Makayla and Madelyn Kidwell, step-son, Christopher (Connie) Engler and their children, Ben Ferris and Ella Engler and step-son Cory Engler (companion Courtney) and his daughter Mackenize, brothers, Brigadier General John E. ( Mary) Novalis II, U.S. Army retired of Fort Worth Tx., Mike’s twin, Christopher (Jennifer) Novalis of Bedsford, VA and brother Timothy T. (companion Jen) Novalis of Jupiter, Fla., Uncle, Terry (Pat) Novalis are their three sons all of Orlando, Fla. His is also survived by a niece, Danielle (Justin) Fink and her children Olivia and Sophia and three nephews, Nicholas Novalis and John Novalis, Andrew Novalis

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 with his pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701

