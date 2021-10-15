Muncy -- Michael J. “Mike” Bozung, 62 of Fairfield Twp., Muncy, passed away on October 10, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He was the husband of Lorraine A. (Burke) Bozung, and they were married on April 6, 2002.

Born March 28, 1959 in Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of Carl J. Jr. and Shirley J. (Pittman) Bozung of Colorado. Michael was a graduate of the Columbia Montour AVTS where he studied Automotive Technology. Michael was employed for 41 years, before retiring in 2020, at Merck Pharmaceuticals, Riverside, Pa. as a Warehouse Operator and Chemical Operator.

Michael was a very talented man. He enjoyed working on cars and had rebuilt a 1930 Model A and a 1979 Chevy Camaro Berlinetta. He built 4 houses over his lifespan and was working on one in Florida where he planned to live out the rest of his years. He enjoyed traveling to new places around the world and talking to the local people. He loved Oreos, listening to music, and sitting in his chair in the evening watching the wildlife eat outside his window.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are a daughter: Sarah L. (Greg) Steward of Bloomsburg, a son: Michael J. Bozung, II of Bloomsburg, three stepsons: Alan M. Lusk of Mass., Eric J. (Molly) Lusk of Montoursville, Darien E. Hively of Williamsport, three brothers: Doug (Alicia) Bozung of Ephrata, Chris (Johnna) Bozung of Colorado, Dan (Amanda) Bozung of Colorado, two sisters: Sharlene (Tom) Pollock of Catawissa, and Jennifer (Jim) Marsiglia of Colorado: Six grandchildren: Addison, Peyton, Ensley and Hudsynn Steward, and Ezra and Dillon Lusk.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 133 E. Third St., Williamsport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



