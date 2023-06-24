Williamsport, Pa. — Michael J. Hudock, Sr., 77, a beloved family man and lifelong teacher, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at home.

Born July 12, 1945 in Palmerton, Pa., he was a son of the late Stephen and Margaret (Kurtz) Hudock.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Palmerton High School. He continued his education at Wesley Junior College and earned his Master’s Degree from Appalachian State University.

In his professional life, Mike was a dedicated educator, guiding countless students on their educational journeys. His enthusiasm for teaching and commitment to his students' success were hallmarks of his career. Throughout his 27-year career as a Health and Physical Education teacher at Williamsport High School, Mike prided himself on teaching the importance of stress reduction and management to students. Mike lived to teach kids through any opportunity he got, often passing out his customized stress management cassette tapes to the many students who loved him. He was a proud football and basketball coach for a combined 31 years at Belmont High School (in Belmont, N.C.), Williamsport High School, and Lycoming College.

He spent his time after retiring from teaching as a courier, greeter, and driver for Hudock Capital Group LLC (HCG). Mike's love for working out and biking was infectious, inspiring others to join him in pursuing an active and healthy lifestyle. His outgoing personality and genuine love for people touched the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

Family was the center of Mike's world and his passion for nurturing relationships was evident in every aspect of his life. As a devoted husband, father, and friend, Mike's unwavering love and support created a strong foundation for those closest to him.

Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara (Benner) Hudock; two children, Valerie St. John of Boston and Michael Hudock, Jr. and his wife Lyneah of Cogan Station; and two grandchildren, Michael J. Hudock III and Benner Hudock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Hudock.

A memorial service to honor Michael’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at First Church, 604 Market Street, Williamsport PA 17701. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to The Williamsport Education Foundation for the benefit of the Strolling Strings, 2780 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

