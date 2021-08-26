South Williamsport -- Michael J. Farenish, 68, of South Williamsport died unexpectedly at home on August 22, 2021.

Mike was born in Pottstown on Nov. 3, 1952, the son of Michael J. Jr. and Jessie (Sidlick) Farenish.

He graduated from the Williamsport Area Community College (WACC), now Penn College of Technology. Mike had worked at the former Schnadig Corp. in Montoursville, Williamsport Wire Rope and JC Penney.

He enjoyed the ocean, and he especially loved deep-sea fishing.

Surviving are his children and their families; Tabitha A. Hansen of Muncy Valley, Sean M. Farenish (Melissa) of Loyalsockville; grandchildren, Nathaniel Hansen and Nadia Farenish, and a sister, Judith Farenish of Pottstown.

In addition to his parents, a grandson, Trevor Michael Hansen preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E, 3rd St., Williamsport on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate his life.

