Jersey Shore, Pa. — Michael J. Daley, 64, of Jersey Shore, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Geisinger, Danville.

He was born on February 16, 1958 in Erie to the late Dennis J. Daley and Mary I. Smith. Michael was married to the former Lana R. Galbraith in October of 1994; they celebrated 28 wonderful years together. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves and retired as a Master Sergeant. Michael worked at Frito-Lay in the sanitation department for many years. Michael loved to attend “Thirsty Thursdays” where family and friends gathered to play corn hole. He was a member of the Legion in Jersey Shore and Highland Lake Manor.

In addition to his wife, Lana, Michael is survived by his stepmother, Barbara Daley of Williamsport; two stepdaughters, Toni (Rodger) Laub of Stavertown; and Debbi (Eric “Bo”) Bueno of Jersey Shore; three grandchildren, Shawn and Chris Hummer, and Tyler Laub; five great grandchildren; six brothers, Daniel, Joseph, Sean, Patrick, James and Robert; a sister, Kathleen Pope all of the Raleigh, North Carolina area; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Daley.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Guiswite officiating. Burial will be private for the family in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Michael’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA at lycomingspca.org/donate.

To leave a condolence or your fondest memory of Michael for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Daley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.