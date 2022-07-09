Loyalsock Twp. — Michael J. Cervinsky, 78, formerly of Jersey Shore and a resident of Loyalsock Twp., passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on July 5, 2022 at The Gatehouse after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Mike was born in Williamsport on February 10, 1944, a son of Paul and Ruth (Day) Cervinsky.

He was a 1962 graduate of Loyalsock Twp. H.S. and graduated from the Avco Apprenticeship program. Mike retired after 41 years as a manager of Manufacturing Engineering at Avco/Textron.

Michael served his country for 6 years in the Army National Guard serving with Co E 2d Bn. 109th Inf. from 1964 until 1970.

He was an avid woodworker and spent much of his spare time working on his and his family’s homes as well as projects for other friends and community members. His other favorite hobbies included restoring automobiles and golfing. He participated with the Textron Retiree Golf league and was a member of the Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company in the 70s and 80s

He and his wife of 57 years, the former Lorraine C. Folmar, were married January 2, 1965.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lorraine; their sons, David M. (Kelli) Cervinsky and Timothy D. Cervinsky, both of Williamsport; grandchildren, Devan (Lucas) Cole, Beth, Colin, and Dylan Cervinsky; great-grandchildren, Veda, Eli, and Julian Cole, and Ivann Cervinsky; and a sister, Jane (Richard) Buttorff.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan J. Cervinsky, and an infant daughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, on July 11, 2022 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Antonelli officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

The family will receive friends and family in the church narthex 1 hour prior to services for a visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612, or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

