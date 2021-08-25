Picture Rocks -- Michael H. Kilcoyne, 83, of Picture Rocks died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 19, 1938 in Hughesville, he is a son of the late Thomas and Ethel Emma Minier. He married Eleanor L. McQuay on November 4, 1960.

Mike served in the U.S. Army honorably from February 12, 1957 to February 11, 1963. During his service he was awarded the Good Conduct medal, Expert Badge, and Sharpshooter Badge. He was employed by Plumber Pipe Fitter Local 520. Mike was a member of the NRA, North Mountain Sportsman Club, Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creek, North Montour Club Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Nat Turkey Federation PA Trappers Organization, Chillisquae Coon Hunters Club, former member and founder of the Pioneer Riding Club of Montgomery, Beaver Lake Wilderness Club, and White Tail Association.

In his free time he raced and showed horses, raised German shorthaired pointers and walker coonhounds. He competed in bird dog field trials, coonhound night hunts and master of hounds shot on trap teams. Mike also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving in addition to his is wife are two daughters; Pamela (Timothy) Pedro and Patsye (Robert) Heinrich; a son, Michael Scott Kilcoyne; a sister, Patty Schultz; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to Mike’s parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother.

The services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests donations be made to the Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creek, c/o Jeff Sholtis 322 W. Penn St, Muncy PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Kilcoyne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



