Picture Rocks -- On Monday, January 4, 2021, Michael F. Bayley, loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away in Picture Rocks at the age of 66.

Michael was born in Muncy on April 6, 1954 to Calvin and Lula (Eckman) Bayley. He worked for 37 years at Windstream as a telephone installer and repairman. He married Cynthia Yarison on June 14, 2008, creating a loving family with daughters Stella, Chelsea and Chrissy.

He was most recently known in the community for his beautiful leather work and knifemaking. He was known previously for his company, Bayley's Classic Sidecars, and as a judge for the Children's Miracle Network Motorcycle Miracle Tour. He enjoyed making (and tasting!) beer and studied to become a judge through the American Homebrewer Association.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Calvin Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Charles Yarison Jr. and Melvin Sherwood. He is survived by his wife, Cyndi; daughter, Stella Bayley and Eli White III; sister, Susan Schweitzer and Gary; nephew, Timothy Schweitzer and Tina; stepdaughter, Chelsea Graham and Ryan; stepdaughter, Christina Hockaday, Pascal and stepgrandson, Matthew; parents-in-law, Noreen Kahley and Charles and Mary Yarison; brothers-in-law, David Yarison, Robert Buss (Anita) and Charles Buss; sisters-in-law, Michelle Caputo (Tony), Cindi Sherwood, Kathy McLaughlin (Jim), and Kathy Hurley; and ex-wife Vanita Skinner.

At Michael's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time. The family asks that you enjoy your favorite beverage in his honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville.