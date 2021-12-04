Sunbury -- Michael E. Walker, 55, of Sunbury passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Evangelical Hospital of Lewisburg.

Michael was born October 21, 1966, in Muncy, and is the son of the late Clark Walker and the late Connie Rose (Baker) Cotner.

Michael was a hardworking man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends and using his smoker to smoke bologna and lots of other things and he always loved to share them, he loved cooking and doing things for others. Michael never took life to seriously and always tried to enjoy each moment. Michael was known for his good sense of humor. Michael always kept in close contact with those who were important to him. Michael was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by a daughter, Amber N. Walker of Sunbury; a sister, Loretta Cotner of South Williamsport; a brother, Roy Walker of Ohio; two grandchildren, Arion Swigart, and Ariah Hoffman.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled by the family for the summer of 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

