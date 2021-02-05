Muncy -- Michael E. Sanders, 54, of Muncy died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home.

Born June 18, 1966 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Howard E. Sanders and Jean F. (Moser) Harding.

Michael served his country honorably in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, his pets, and above all, spending time with his family.

Surviving are two sisters, Carol A. Kitchen of Muncy and Phyllis J. (Ernest) Temple of Norfolk, Virginia; two brothers, Kevin L. Sanders of Muncy, and Douglas W. Sanders of Norfolk; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.