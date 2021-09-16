Montoursville -- Michael David Gibbs, 57, of Montoursville died unexpectedly Sunday, September 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born October 6, 1963 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Caroline I. (Carey) Gibbs.

Michael worked at John Savoy & Son in Montoursville for the past 18 years. He was extremely talented in woodworking and was always building something. He loved baking cakes and spending time with his family.

Surviving are a daughter, Odyssey M. Beckman and her siblings, Thor, Vinson and Destiny Smith; fiancé, Jennie L. Beckman; a brother, Shane Gibbs of Montoursville; two sisters, Cathirine Springman and Edna June Springman both of California; and his beloved dog, Stevie.

A funeral service to honor Michael’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Michael’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



