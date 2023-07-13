Jersey Shore, Pa. — Michael D. “Mike” Snyder, 76, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Promedica (Manor Care) in Jersey Shore.

He was married in 1995 to the former Mary L. (Clements).

Michael was born on February 19, 1947 in Lock Haven and was the son of the late Charles William and Ann (Jagerts) Snyder. He graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School in 1964. He retired from Smurfit – Stone Container. Michael was a member of the 40 & 8 Club, a volunteer with the Antis Fort Fire Dept. and rode with The Red Knights. He enjoyed riding his ATV with his granddaughters and going to his camp in Scootac where he fished and hunted.

In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by one daughter; Christine Mauck of Kentucky, numerous grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one brother; Charles Snyder of Beech Creek.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

