South Williamsport, Pa. — Michael C. Karschner, 38, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at his home.

Born June 9, 1984 in Williamsport, he was a son of Christopher M. Karschner of Williamsport and the late Christine M. (Fields) Karschner.

Michael was a graduate of Sturgis High School, Michigan, and worked as a manufacturing laborer. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Ohio State football fan.

Surviving in addition to his father is his girlfriend, Bree Bachman; a brother Justin A. Karschner (Alyss); a niece Leah Karschner; maternal grandmother Felicia Fields; paternal grandparents Al and Hazel DeBoard; two uncles Tim Karschner (Mindy) and Stuart Karschner (Leann); three aunts Sandra Davenport, Susan Lewandowski (Scott), and Teri Boatman; and several cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Fields.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left on Michael’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

