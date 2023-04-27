Michael Anthony Wright

Michael Anthony "Tony" Wright, 50, died unexpectedly on the morning of April 18, 2023.

Tony was born on April 13, 1973, to his delighted parents Sherry and O. Michael Wright. Tony was an only child, but was surrounded by dozens of friends, cousins, and other family.

Tony is survived by his wife, Allison Wright (McRae), 44, and his two amazing children, Gabriel M. Wright, 20, and Izabella R. Wright, 16. He is also survived by his father, O. Michael Wright of Montgomery, his father-in-law, C. Roger McRae of Montgomery, two brothers in marriage, Mike McRae of Montgomery and David McRae of Easton, Pa. He is also survived by three sisters in marriage, Rachael Nau of Montoursville, Nicole McRae of Montgomery, and Kristin McRae of Easton, Pa. Tony adored his beautiful nephew, and six nieces.

Tony was proceeded in death by his mother, the late Sherry C. Wright, his mother in marriage Sandra A. Robbins, his maternal and paternal grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends.

Tony grew up in Montgomery, Pa., and lived there all of his life. He attended Wilkes University and Lycoming College for a number of semesters but ultimately, he decided to take a different path in his life.

Tony had a number of different occupations early in his life. He worked as an EMT and volunteer fire fighter. Also, he worked for Kaman Industries selling industrial parts. He eventually was hired at SCI Muncy where he was first a labor foreman, but ultimately became a building trades and custodial maintenance teacher and had been so for 16 years.

On April 13, 2023, after working 25 years, Tony retired to explore a new path. He was hired at the Montgomery Amazon Distribution center as assistant manager. This was a great retirement job where he could surround himself with positivity and good people.

Other notable roles in his life included volunteer fireman, coach for youth football, and serving on the school board for the Montgomery Area School District. He served as a member and then later the President of the Board for six years. He took great pride in serving his community and would gladly help anyone who was in need.

In his free time, he enjoyed attending his children's events and sports, cooking, reading, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Tony once said that he would wake up every day asking himself what he could do to make others (especially his wife) happy, and that is exactly what he did.

A celebration of Tony's life will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at LOVEhill Barn, 478 Sunanday Lane, Allenwood, PA, 17810.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tony's name to: Jersey Shore State Bank, Allison Wright in care of Tony Wright Memorial Family Education Fund, 9094 PA-405, Montgomery, PA 17752.

Arrangements are being handled by McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

