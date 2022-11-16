Montgomery, Pa. — Michael Anthony Showers, 40, of Montgomery died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born December 1, 1981 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Carl Showers and Edith A. (Montague) Bigger.

After graduating from Montoursville High School, Michael worked odd jobs and

mowed lawns at Muncy Cemetery and Lycoming County Landfill.

Michael loved going for car rides, going out to eat, listening to music, visiting the library, playing games, and tinkering with motors. Michael also enjoyed spending time riding four wheelers and going to the cabin with the guys. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rachael and Josh Strouse and

Cindy and Harry Frey, Jr., all of Montgomery; a brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Missy Pick, of Williamsport; one niece and four nephews; Brayden and Gaven Strouse and Clarissa, Tyler and Josh Yonkin; and a close caregiver, Lenore Phillips.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Steven Showers; a sister, Stacey Brown; and a sister-in-law, Leanne Pick.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, November 18, 2022 at

Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at noon, with Rev. John Snyder officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Showers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.