Lock Haven — Michael Angelo “Mike” Caprio, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Born February 19, 1930 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Carmen and Louisa Soriero Caprio.

He enjoyed barbering many years with his uncle and two younger brothers.

In 1992, he retired from PennDOT.

Mike enjoyed flea-marketing, fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Surviving is his wife, Judy, whom he married on July 20, 1957 and shared 65 years with. Also surviving is a son, Michael Caprio, Jr.; a daughter, Lori (Shawn) Callahan; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great, great grandchild.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Linnie (Jake) Brumgard as well as six brothers and four sisters.

In keeping with Mike’s request, interment at St. Agnes Cemetery will be private at the convenience of his family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Parish (St. Agnes Church), 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven, PA 17745, Lock Haven Catholic School Endowment Fund, 311 W. Water St., Lock Haven, PA 17745 or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

