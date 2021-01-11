Williamsport -- Michael A. “Mick” Cioffi, 68, of Williamsport died at UPMC Susquehanna on January 6, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

Mick was born in Williamsport September 4, 1952, a son of Nicholas E. and Anne M. (Mangiardi) Cioffi.

He was a 1970 graduate of Williamsport High School. He then earned a B.A. in political science from Mansfield State College. After graduation, he began a career at the former Grit Publishing Co. as a copy and sports editor. Mick then realized his true passion was education. He went to Lycoming College to earn his elementary teaching certification and then began his teaching career in 1988 in the Williamsport Area School District, first teaching at Hepburn Lycoming Elementary School, then at Round Hills Elementary School, and finally at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School. During his teaching career he continued his education, earning his Master’s Degree in instructional technology from Bloomsburg University. He retired in 2019.

As a teacher, Mick embraced his career both in and outside the classroom. A lover of the arts, he created the Round Hills Theater Club, and while at Lycoming Valley, he was a director of many of their theatrical productions. Through the theater clubs and teaching, Mick made a tremendous impact on his students and positively affected the lives of countless individuals. Those who were lucky to know him would agree with the line, “Because I knew you, I have been changed for good” from one of Mick’s favorite Broadway shows, Wicked.

Outside the classroom, he embraced life. He was a Little League World Series team uncle since 1976 and spent many years coaching baseball at Brandon Little League. He was also an avid N.Y. Yankees fan, who organized many bus trips to Yankee Stadium. Mick’s love of theater was an inspiration in his career, and he loved to visit NYC to see Broadway shows, especially musicals.

Mick was a quiet, gentle soul who approached life with a wry smile and something up his sleeve. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents of Williamsport, he is survived by his wife, the former Barbara L. Holliday. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary August 2, 2020.

He is also survived by their children, Meredith C. (Keith) Wenz of Lancaster, Michael A. (Sarah) Cioffi of Clifton, Virginia; granddaughters, Avery and Emersyn Wenz; grandson Porter Cioffi; siblings, Janice M. (Lee) Frank and Ronald E. (Patricia) Cioffi.

A celebration of his life will be held later in the year, when it is safer for all those who wish to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to Little League Baseball, Inc. or The Community Theater League.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted to handle arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.