Hughesville -- Michael A. “Chip” Schaffer, 59, of Hughesville passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport. Chip was born April 12, 1962 in Sunbury and is the son of the late Tom Bronson and the late Anita Schaffer and “raised by his beloved grandmother Ruth Bingaman.” He married Penni A. McKee on June 2, 1984, and shared 37 years of marriage.

Chip served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed bowling, playing disc golf, poker, and entertaining family and friends. Chip enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, making memories was what made him the happiest. Chip was also a lover of his “fur-babies” which included two dogs, and two cats.

He is survived by his wife, Penni A. (McKee) Schaffer; two daughters, Albre A. Schaffer (Engaged to Daniel Brink) of Hughesville, Ari A. (Shawn) Hofer of Montgomery; a sister, Kathy Walter of Harrisburg; two brothers, Kenny Ackley of Montoursville, Brian Schaffer of Hughesville; eight grandchildren, Karma, MaKaya, Dakota, Tara, Jade, Breanna, Aldan, and Lily.

Chip’s memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, November 29 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Ronald G. Montgomery officiating.

Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In Chip’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, lycomingspca.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

