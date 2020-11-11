Williamsport -- Mi’Ahno Ky’mani Moore gained his wings on November 4, 2020.

He is a son of Alyssa Carpenter and Darven R. Moore, Jr.

He was born on July 28, 2020. He was born with CHD (congenital heart defect) he had something called hypoplastic right heart syndrome, tricuspid atresia and transposition of the great arteries.

Mi’Ahno was the grandson of Martin and Becky Carpenter and he was a little brother to Ky’mani Moore who is in heaven with his brother, Zhavia Carpenter and Mc’Kai Sechrist. Mi’Ahno was a nephew to Dennis Lockcuff (Alexis Short) Courtney Carpenter, Jesse Lockcuff and Mike Beardall and Devon Moore (Britni Moore), Dasjanique Molino, Janeda Molino, Darva Moore, Jacqula Moore and Alexus Moore.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 13 at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 62 PA Rte. 54 Highway Montgomery.

E-condolences and memorial contributions may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.