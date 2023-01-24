Williamsport, Pa. — Merlin H. "Smokey" Weaver, 88, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital surrounded by his family. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Helen B. (Botts) Weaver, with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on Aug. 11.

Born April 16, 1934 in Linden, he was a son of the late Clifford H. and Helen M. (Weigle) Weaver.

Smokey was formerly employed for Strouse Brothers' Construction, Moore’s Building Supply, and retired from George Roller Construction Company, where he helped build St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Divine Providence Hospital, and Four Mile Elementary School.

Smokey was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church and was a faithful Christian. He was an active volunteer at West End Food Pantry. He enjoyed going to yard sales, flea markets, and watching NASCAR.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his five children, Clifford M. Weaver (Cindy Gill), of Williamsport, Sharon L. Tompkins (Harry), of Williamsport, Carrie M. Peck (Scott Bobst), of Montgomery, Michael D. Weaver (Rachael) of Yuma, Ariz., and Barbara A. Weaver (Gloria Wood), of Columbia, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Cramer (David), of South Williamsport; and extended family and friends.

A celebration of Smokey’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Merlin’s name to the West End Food Pantry, 901 Diamond St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Merlin’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Merlin Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.