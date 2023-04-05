Williamsport, Pa. — Merle Charles Hill, 92, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 2, 2023, Palm Sunday, at the Gatehouse. He was the loving husband of 71 years to Marcella Maneval Hill.

Born December 20, 1930 in South Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lewis and Caroline (Northrop) Hill.

Merle was a proud graduate of South Williamsport High School. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country with honor and distinction. Following his military service during the Korean War conflict, Merle embarked on a long and successful career with AT&T, then known as Bell Telephone. He dedicated 37 years to the company, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Lycoming Christian Church and was known for his great sense of humor and strong work ethic.

Merle was a devoted family man. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. Along with his wife, he is also survived by three children, Butch Hill (Kelly), Gary Hill (Pam), and Karen Conner (Bill Schon). Merle was also a proud grandfather to Adrianne Stahl (John), Loren Koch (Andy), Lyle Hill (Christina), Vanessa White (Eric), and Jordan Conner. His love extended to his 11 great-granddaughters, who affectionately called him “Pap” or "Pappy Merle." Merle's life was forever enriched by their love, and his memory will continue to bring joy to their hearts.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Merle’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

