Muncy -- Melvin Paul Casselberry, 65, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home.

Melvin was born December 5, 1955 in Williamsport and is the son of the late Raymond James Jr. and the late Helen Pearl (Mayer) Casselberry. Melvin married Vickie Jean Delker on May 1, 1976 and celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Melvin served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Persian Gulf war. He retired from the Army and from the United States Post Office. He was an avid golfer, skier, a lover of War Games and a former member of the Masons.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Jean (Delker) Casselberry; a daughter, Angela (Kris) Steinebach of Virginia; a son, Michael Anthony (Aimee) Casselberry of Washington; a sister, Beth Jennings of Connecticut; a brother, Raymond (Jim) Casselberry of Florida; and by four grandchildren, Xyla Payne, Vivian Casselberry, and Olivia and Gavin Steinebach.

In addition to his parents, Melvin is predeceased by a brother, Leslie Casselberry.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, April 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.