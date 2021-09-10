Westfield -- Melvin L. Crippen, 85, of Westfield, Pa. died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.

Born November 12, 1935 in Hector Township, he was the son of Louis W. “Luke” and Arvilla M. Seeley Crippen. On September 12, 1959 in Sunderlinville, he married the former Cecil Ann “Sally” McCoy, who survives. He was employed by Cowanesque Valley Iron Works and PennDOT. He also worked on drilling rigs, area farms, and logging.

Surviving besides his wife, Sally, are: four children, Alan (Arlene Farnsworth) Crippen of Warren, Edward Crippen of Westfield, Roy (Amy) Crippen of Elkland, and Patty (Mark Ackley) Crippen of Westfield; four grandchildren, Kaleb (Tessa) Crippen, Abby Crippen, Canyon Ackley, and Nathan Crippen ; three brothers, Howard Crippen of Ulysses, Paul (Peggy) Crippen of Westfield, and Mike (Lil) Crippen of Sabinsville; three sisters, Christine Mitchell of Waterloo, N.Y., Lulu Myrick of Geneva, N.Y., and Elsie Young of Sabinsville; nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Gordon Crippen, Roger Crippen, and Rial Crippen; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Clark.

Services will be private. Rev. David Brelo will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa.

