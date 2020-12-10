Cogan Station -- Melvin Jennings Stroble, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born at the family home in Cogan Station, the eldest son of Glen and Elsie Kyle Stroble and lived his entire life with the same address. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday in January.

He owned his own trucking business, Stroble Trucking, until he retired at age 80. His retirement years were spent gardening, raising his guineas and peacocks, delivering for Meals on Wheels and spending time with family and friends. He was an active life member of Quiggleville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean (Sweeley) Stroble; three children, Crystal Baldwin (Kenneth) of Richland, Missouri, Terry Stroble of Cogan Station, Penny Jackson (Bruce) of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Forrest Stroble, Jersey Shore; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Meisel and Faye Stroble and his daughter-in-law, Martha Stroble.

A graveside service will be held privately Saturday at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Quiggleville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Quiggleville United Methodist Church, General Fund, 2079 State Route 973, Cogan Station, PA 17728 or Family Promise of Lycoming County, 635 Hepburn Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Melvin’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com