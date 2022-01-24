Linden -- Melvin D. Burkholder, 85, of Linden died Friday, January 21, 2022 at Williamsport North Nursing Center.

Born August 14, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of Lawrence, Sr. and Bertha (Kreger) Burkholder. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Penny Barnes and four siblings Lawrence Burkholder, Jr., Carl Burkholder, Betty Harvey, and Elizabeth Young.

Mel enjoyed hunting and golfing.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years Marilyn (Fillman) Burkholder whom he married on August 4, 1956, two daughters Dawn Ritter (Richard) of Carolina Shores, N.C. and Dee Whiteman (Gary) of Montoursville, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

In keeping with Mel’s wishes services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. E-condolences at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Burkholder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



