Montoursville -- Melvin C. Durrwachter, Sr., 96, of Montoursville went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Heritage Springs Memory Care. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty J. (Bateman) Durrwachter, in 2013.

Born March 30, 1924 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Albert and Ida (Crouse) Durrwachter.

Melvin was a graduate of Williamsport High School and earned his certificate in the Industrial Arts program at Williamsport Technical Institute. He owned and operated Durrwachter’s Dairy and Durrwachter’s Meat Market in the Growers Market House. He worked for Valmont Dairy, Portion Pac, and as a courier for M&T Bank. After retirement, he bought and sold milk bottles as a hobby.

Melvin was a member of Balls Mills United Methodist Church; a 50 year member of the Dietrick Lamade Lodge No. 755 F. and A.M., Williamsport Consistery and Irem Temple Shriners. He was also a member of several other masonic organizations such as the Zafar Gratto, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Baldwin Commandery, and Knights Templar. Melvin was a past president and charter member for the Loyalsock Lions Club and a 50 year and past Grand Councilor for the United Commercial Travelers of America (UCT) Council 350 and actively involved in fundraising. He was a blood donor for several years. He enjoyed his days being an usher for the Little League World Series games for many years.

Surviving are his two children, Melvin C. Jr. (Marion) Durrwachter of Matamoras, Pa. and Sharon (David) Barbour of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Michael (Merrilee) Durrwachter, Melissa (Joseph) Stilo, Allyson (Chris) Tymeson and Justin (Betty) Shaffer; and eleven great-grandchildren, Katrina and Kyle Durrwachter, Alexandra, Samantha, Briana and Vanessa Stilo, Drewan and Janae Tymeson, Isaac, Audrey and Chloe Shaffer; and two sisters, Carol Mae Eck and Sherry (Paul) Wawrzynski.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Louise Bassler, Viola Stryker, and Marlene Mayer.

Memorial services and burial at Twin Hills Memorial Park will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Melvin’s name to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, PO Box 89367, Tampa, FL 33689, or a charity of one’s choice.

