Williamsport -- Melvin A. "Spook" Moore, 94, of Williamsport and formerly of San Jose, Calif., passed peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl E. (Hyde) Moore.

Born July 16, 1926 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Michael H. S. and Jeanette (Hayes) Moore.

Melvin attended Northwestern University and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service in the military Melvin began working at Sylvania. He and Beryl were transferred to San Jose, Calif., where they worked for General Dynamics until their retirement.

He was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 2786. Melvin was very athletic in his younger years and was involved with gymnastics and swimming. He enjoyed singing karaoke, riding motorcycles and traveling. Most of all Melvin loved and cherished spending time with his late wife, Beryl.

Surviving are a grandson, Ricky Moody, of San Jose, Calif.; sister-in-law, Edwina Moore, of Williamsport; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Allison Moore, and a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Thomke.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Melvin's name to a charity of donor's choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

