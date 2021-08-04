Cogan Station -- Melodee N. Lewis, 51, of Cogan Station died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born October 18, 1969 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leo Houser and Barbara Brown.

Melodee worked at Primus and Dollar General. She enjoyed mowing the grass at her home and taking care of her grandson.

Surviving is her companion, Richard McDermott; children, Joseph Houser of Williamsport and Jessica Lewis of Canton; siblings, Leo Houser of Fla., Karl Houser of Trout Run, Deborah Emmerick (Marty) of McClure, Brenda Labs (Daniel) of Jersey Shore and six grandchildren.

In keeping with Melodee's wishes there will be no services.

