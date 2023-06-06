Montoursville, Pa. — Melinda Pearl Mosher, 74, of Montoursville passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family, friends, and other loved ones.

Born March 25, 1949, she is the daughter of Beverly J. Carlin Nichols (later Brunce) and James Nichols.

She is survived by her four daughters: Theresa Bolton-Lynch and her husband Jon, Heather Bolton-Steinbacher and her husband Hans, Tracy Mosher-Bower, and Carla Mosher-Kreamer and her husband Jacob; seven grandchildren: Christopher L. Smith, Abigail Lynch, Grady Lynch, Ava Burkins, Eliah Bower, Summer Kreamer, and Lola Kreamer; three siblings: Anita Nichols Smith and her late husband Leonard, Fred Nichols and his wife Janet, and Jim Nichols and his wife Tracy; 6 nieces, 3 nephews and their children; and countless "adopted" children and grandchildren, friends and loved ones; and many, many fur babies.

She is also survived by her two ex-husbands: Richard L. Bolton, of Muncy and Carl W. Mosher, of North Carolina.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please eat something that you love even if it may be bad for you, take time to notice the little things, and donate to absolutely any charity that makes your heart happy as she did whenever she could.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and convey their gratitude for all of those who were her caregivers, friends, doctors and nurses, and anyone who made her journey bearable.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

