Lock Haven -- Melinda Louise (Skinner) Watts, 75, of Lock Haven passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born March 28, 1945, in the Middletown Hospital, Middletown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles M. and Joyce Gibson Skinner of Franklin, Ohio, her husband Frank Watts, Jr., also of Franklin and Lock Haven, and grandson Derrick Frank Hamilton of Carlisle, Ohio.

Melinda was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1963 and of Carousel Beauty College, obtaining her Manager and Instructor Licensure.

She was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jersey Shore, and enjoyed her many friends and fellowships. She volunteered at the Love Center and the hospital gift shop. She enjoyed beauty and fashion in the Cosmetology field where formerly she was an instructor of Cosmetology in Dayton, Ohio.

Melinda (Mo) also enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and hospitality for family and friends. She enjoyed Silver Sneakers and her volunteer time with Historical Society of Clinton County. She will be greatly missed.

Mo and her family enjoyed nature and the outdoors with many stories of times spent together to include breakfast outdoors in the middle of February as one of the family's fondest memories.

Ephesians 4:32 - Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Melinda is survived by three daughters, Holly Ann (Lou) Kosa, Franklin, Ohio, Heather Lynn Bass, Carlisle, Ohio, Heidi Dale Manzano, Middletown, Ohio, eleven grandchildren: Jessica A. Niggle, John M. D Kremer, Jemma K. Kremer, Jared W. Kremer, Nikki R. Hamric, Corey A. Elkins, Derrick Frank Hamilton, Jesse R. Hamilton, Molly L. Pesante, Ian B. Wilson, Evan L. Wilson, Mara V. Morales, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC , 121 W. Main St, Lock Haven, with graveside services following at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Kerry Aucker, of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jersey Shore.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in many heartfelt forms from too many to name individually, but including UPMC Hospice Team and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Melinda’s name through the funeral home to Habitat for Humanity or the Jersey Shore Love Center.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.