Williamsport -- Melinda Kay Goodling, 62, of Williamsport passed at UPMC Susquehanna on January 26, 2022.

She was born in Lewistown, Pa. on June 14, 1959, a daughter of Dale and Joanne (Diffenderfer) Goodling.

Melinda loved reading, journaling, antiquing, cooking and entertaining. She enjoyed spending her free time in Ocean City, N.J. whenever she could.

She worked as a registered nurse for most of her life.

Melinda is survived by her sons, Tyler, Jordan, and Austin Kulp, as well as her brothers, Scot and Andy Goodling, and her two beloved dachshunds Lola and Charlie.

