Trout Run -- Melanie Dawn DeSanto, 58, of Trout Run died unexpectedly at Geisinger Medical Center on Oct. 17, 2021.

Melanie was born on May 20, 1963 in Blossburg, Pa., a daughter of Arlan L. Higley Sr. and Gloria Snell.

She was a graduate of Sullivan County High School and the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career covered many fields, including Williamsport Hospital Endoscopy and Geisinger Pediatric Specialty Services. She was known by many as a “Caring Angel” for those she took care of.

She was known as Grammy, Peanut and MeMe by her grandchildren who lit up her life. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, spending time with her friends and family, riding her motorcycle, traveling and spending time with her best friend, Beni Jo.

She and her husband Ronald A. DeSanto celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on May 14, 2021.

Surviving in addition to her husband are their children; Anthony R. (Kristina) DeSanto of Williamsport, Andrew M. (Megan) DeSanto of Trout Run and Matthew L. DeSanto of Williamsport, grandchildren; Andrew M. DeSanto Jr., Miles A. DeSanto and Jaxton R.R. DeSanto, her mother and father, brothers Arlan L. (Patty) Higley Jr. of Dushore and Michael L. (Patty) Higley of Hughesville, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dave Hart officiating.

The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family requests those attending wear a mask. If you do not have one, there will be masks available at the door.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave, Danville, Pa., 17822.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.



