Beech Creek, Pa. — Melanie C. Erb, of 145 Beverly Drive, Beech Creek, passed away on August 13, 2023 in the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

She was born on July 6, 1948 in Lock Haven, the daughter of the late Barbara (Wenker) Chapman and Ortan (Earl) Chapman.

She graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1966 and Lock Haven State College in 1970 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and a Lifetime membership in Sigma Kappa Sorority. In September of 1970, she was hired at the Bald Eagle Area Junior/Senior High School. She retired from there in October 2005 after 35 years of service, and was a member of PSEA, NEA, and BEAEA during that time there. She was nominated several times for “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” and received the Carolyn Connelly Service Award.

She is survived by her husband Harold E. (Skip) Erb and a daughter Susan E. (David) Walker, and their children Sydney, Dylan, and Caleb, her step-son John E. (Laurie) Erb, and their children Chelsey (Ryan) Johnson, Olivia, Sophia, and Chloe Erb, and two great-grandchildren and an uncle Charles (Jean) Chapman.

She was an avid golfer and a member of the Belles Springs Ladies Golf Committee serving as the Secretary from 2010 through 2015. Melanie was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #218 in Lock Haven from 2005 to 2022 serving as Secretary/Treasurer from 2014 through 2016 and had her Academy of Achievement Award. Melanie was also a social member of the Sons of Italy and the Beech Creek Legion. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and bingo.

Family and Friends will be received in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC. 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lock Haven Catholic School, 311 West Water St., Lock Haven, PA 17745. Burial and services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

