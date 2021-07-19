State College -- Meghan E. Haltenhoff, 21, of State College passed away at her residence on Friday, July 16, 2021.

She was born on May 31, 2000 and was the daughter of Edward J. and Tammy S. (Barner) Haltenhoff of Jersey Shore. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 2018 and received her Associates degree in Early Childhood Education from Penn College in 2020. Meghan was employed at Dall’Inizio Day School in State College and was a member of the Early Childhood Educators at Penn College. She enjoyed exercise and loved her family and her dog, Jax.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother; Kyle E. Haltenhoff of Melbourne, Florida, maternal grandfather; David G. Barner (Christine) of Jersey Shore and two uncles; Thomas A Barner (Colleen) of Jersey Shore and William K. Haltenhoff of Northampton. She was preceded in death by maternal grandmother; Joye Barner, paternal grandparents; Dorothy B. and Robert K. Haltenhoff and one uncle; Michael D. Barner.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 229 South Broad St., Jersey Shore where the memorial service led by Robert Barner and John Barner will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jersey Shore Area Education Foundation at 175 A & P Drive Jersey Shore, PA 17740. Please specify adaptable swing in the memo.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.



