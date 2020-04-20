Muncy -- Maxon Gabriel Herr, beloved infant son of Jarrod G. Herr and Kielie F. Hillegass, of Muncy, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Maxon was born March 2, 2020 in Danville. Although his time here on earth was brief, he touched the hearts of all that knew his story. He was very strong willed and determined to overcome the many obstacles he was presented. His determination is an inspiration to many of his caregivers, friends and family. He brought the hearts of many together and continues to make his parents extremely proud. Maxon will always be Daddy's buddy and Mama's little love.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are paternal grandparents, Donald and Linda Herr of Hughesville; a paternal great- grandfather, James Cooper of Ala.; maternal grandparents, Michael and Cassandra Hillegass of Reading; maternal great-grandparents, Russel and Dorothy Machemer of Reading; maternal great-grandparents, William and Joann Hillegass of Perkiomenville; two uncles, Steve (April Buck) Herr of Hughesville and Larry (Lori Statts) Herr of Muncy; and an aunt, Madison Hillegass of Reading;

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.