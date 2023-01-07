Lock Haven, Pa. — Maxine M. Rhinehart, 78, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, January 4, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Lock Haven on August 15, 1944, Maxine was the daughter of Maxwell Hetzel and Elizabeth Merrill.

Maxine attended Lock Haven High School and retired from Susque-View Home as a CNA. Maxine is survived by her three children, John (Debra) Reese, Kimberle Rafter and Donald (Tina) Reese; grandchildren, Shannon Reese, Jonathan Reese, Dustin Moore, Kristen McKivison, Brian Delaney, Zackary Allen, Kiersten Reese, Donald Reese, Jr.; Joshua Reese; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Richard Hetzel; a sister, Loretta Stevenson; and special friends, Tina Dickey, Deb Andrus, and Tina Powell. Maxine was fond of her beloved dogs, Dunie and Gizmo. Maxine enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bingo, and in former years, her bowling league.

There will be a Life Celebration for family and friends on Friday, January 13 at 11:30 a.m., at the Pine Creek Valley Christian Church, 26 Locomo Lane, Jersey Shore. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ron Savits will officiate. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Special thanks to the Hospice team for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.