Williamsport -- Maxine F. Loudenslager, 94, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Williamsport Home. Maxine is now reunited with all the loved ones she has missed that passed away before her.

She was born May 7, 1926, in Williamsport; the daughter of the late Clyde G. and Helen (Pepperman) Ohnmeiss.

Maxine was married to the late Earl E. Loudenslager, Sr. She was employed as a laborer at Sylvania and retired after working there for more than 32 years. Maxine was a kind and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and they will miss her very much.

She is survived by her children: Carol Grimes, Williamsport; Judy Hopkins, New Oxford; Wanda Kiesinger, Williamsport; Mary Ann Loudenslager, Ogden, Utah; Beryl Nead, Clearfield, Utah; nine grandchildren and a sister, Vivian Heller, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death siblings; Betty Bastian, Pauline Ohnmeiss, AnnaBelle Ohnmeiss, Nina Aikey, Burdell, Charles, Dan, Stanley, Max Ohnmeiss. She also had a son in law, Cliff Kiesinger, pass away before her.

There are no services being planned at this time. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

