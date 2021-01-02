Muncy -- Max S. Stackhouse, 83, of Muncy died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born July 26, 1937 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Fred B. and Mary E. (Moyer) Stackhouse. On December 4, 1986 he married the former Jessalee Fogelman, who survives. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Max was a 1955 graduate of Muncy High School, where he excelled in sports. He was inducted into the Muncy Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. Max was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven State Teachers College. He taught and coached for 15 years at the McConnellsburg High School. Max retired from Muncy Homes, where he worked in sales for 38 ½ years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Mindy Straley, of Virginia, Misty Renn, of West Virginia, Cherri (Tom) Lorimer, of Huntersville and Dusti (Mathew) Lowe, of Turbotville; a son, Cliff (Kim) Feigles, of Muncy; two brothers, Torrence (Marilyn) Stackhouse, of Butler and Ron Stackhouse, of Williamsport; a sister, Blanche Sones, of Ontario, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Madison, Zachery, Carter, Kyle, Hannah and Jackson.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Earl Stackhouse.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.