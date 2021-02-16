Williamsport -- Max M. Peacock, 90, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 70 years, Norma J. (Pentland) Peacock.

Born August 6, 1930, in Linden, he was a son of the late Melvin E. and Eva Belle (Smith) Peacock.

Max retired after 30 years as a machinist at Bethlehem Steel and also owned and operated his own auto shop, Cogan Auto Sales and Services. He later also retired from Kinley's Subaru after 12 years as a sales and used car manager.

Max was a member of Steam Valley Bible Church. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, traveling, and sitting on the swing with his dog, Pepper.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons Theron M. Peacock (Cathy), of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Thann L. Peacock (Lani), of Garfield, Ohio, and Trent R. Peacock (Lisa), of Cogan Station; two daughters Janet M. Loffredo, of Linden and Joan L. Delker, of Lewisburg; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother Harold L. Peacock (Maxine), of Jersey Shore; a sister Sharon D. Lovell, of Linden; and a sister-in-law, Iva Peacock, of Cogan Station.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Harry L. Peacock, a sister Amanda J. Chapman, son-in-law, David Loffredo and brother-in-law Ernest H. Lovell.

A public visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, February 22 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and remain in your car upon arrival for the visitation until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations. Service and burial will be held privately in State Road Cemetery, Linden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Max's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

