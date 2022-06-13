Watsontown — Max E. Bieber, 78, of Watsontown died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.

Born August 28, 1943 in South Williamsport, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Emma Dorothy (Voneida) Bieber. On October 26, 1968, he married the former Terry J. Vollman, who preceded him in death February 11, 2014. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Max was a graduate of Muncy High School and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He served honorably with the U.S. Navy. Max worked as a state trooper and retired from the Pennsylvania State Police “F” Montoursville, after 26 years.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery. Max was also a member of the Muncy Lodge #299 F & A M, the Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post 323, Watsontown, the Retired State Police Association of Pa., and the American Association of State Police.

Max enjoyed golfing. Most of all, he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer M. and Steven Foust, of Watsontown; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Justin W. and Angela Bieber, of Muncy, and Ryan W. Bieber, of Montgomery; a brother, Ira L. Bieber, of Hughesville; six grandchildren, Samantha (Kathleen) Foust, Tyler Foust, Jenna (Bradly) Poust, Kylie, Nathan, and Hunter Bieber; two great-grandsons, Owen Foust and Wyatt Poust, due in August; and his companion, Sharon Grode, of Watsontown.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a half brother, Robert Voneida.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Grenoble’s, 121 South Main Street, Muncy, where the funeral will be held at noon with Pastor James Girven officiating.

Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9439.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Bieber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

