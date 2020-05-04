Wellsboro -- Max Anson Harlan passed away on April 30, 2020 after a brief, debilitating illness, surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters’-in-law.

Max was drafted into the Army in 1965 and honorably discharged in 1967. He was the sixth-generation “caretaker” (farmer) of his family farm. He farmed his family beef and hog farm in Trout Run (White Pine/Brookside) until 2006, which is now passed onto the seventh generation, his son, Wade Harlan. Max proudly served many terms as Pine Township Supervisor.

He and his wife (deceased) Alfreda “Veedie” (Phillips) were owner operators of bus 71 for the Wellsboro School District for over 25 years. Later in life, he drove the same bus route for Niles Transportation. In total, Max drove the same bus route for nearly 47 years and three generations of children.

Max and Veedie were also foster parents to several boys and girls who were a very special part of their life, notably their honorary son, Jimmy Loner (Aaronsburg).

Max enjoyed hunting and spending time with his fellow hunters at the Ponderosa and his friend Dallas Miller’s hunting camp. He enjoyed pulling tractors, especially at Morris Old Home Days, sponsored by Morris Volunteer Fire Company. If he wasn’t pulling his John Deere B or 720, he was watching his son, grandsons, and nephews pulling their tractors.

Max had one sister, Virginia Brouse, who preceded him in death. Max’s wife, Alfreda, passed away July 9, 2016.

Surviving are his brothers, Don (Christine) Harlan of Cogan Station, Les (Cathy) Harlan of Nokesville, Virginia, and Gene (Loretta) Harlan of Trout Run; his children, Wendy Christi of Lititz, Carol Walters (Chad) of Watsontown, Lesa Davies of South Williamsport, and Wade (Linneal) of Trout Run; grandchildren, Alyssa, Colton, Ethan, Justice, Cain, Grace, Addison, Lila, and Carly; numerous nieces and nephews; and his trusty Cocker Spaniel companion, Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Morris Volunteer Fire Company or the Cogan House Community Church Food Pantry.

A life celebration will be held to honor Max at the convenience of the family once social isolation restrictions have been lifted.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.