Maverick Ronald Wilton-Morgret, 16, of Williamsport, left this world all too soon on December 2, 2020. He is a forever loved son of Keith R. Wilton, Sr., Amy E. Morgret and Clifford Sweeting.

Born April 7, 2004 in Williamsport, Maverick was the beloved brother of Aaliyah Morgret, Jamiel Moyd, Keith Wilton, Jr. (Krista) and Nicholas Wilton all of Williamsport.

He was blessed with lots of family and friends, including his maternal grandmother, Beatrice Pagano (Jaimie); maternal grandfather, Ronald Morgret, Sr.; five uncles, Ron Morgret, Jr. (Carrie) of Cogan Station, Tom Morgret (Jen) of Avis, John Wilton, II (Dena) of Muncy, Edward Wise of Mississippi and Harry Wilton of Williamsport; special cousins and friends, Angala Turner (Demetri), Tammy George (Lionel), Meisha Bailey, Karen Erdely and John Wilton, III; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Much like his personality, Maverick’s tragic death has brought a community together. In his short life, he learned about the importance of giving back, caring for the homeless, loving animals and sharing his big heart with those around him. He gave his whole heart to the Lord and knew that Jesus had saved him. A teenage boy in every way, Maverick particularly enjoyed Parkour, playing PlayStation, basketball, swimming, listening to music, especially rap and eating everything in sight. His goofy spirit could make anyone laugh and his smile could light up the room. Maverick loved his friends and family to the moon and back and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 4 ­to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering. A service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences and a recording of the memorial service can be found on Maverick’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.