Trout Run, Pa. — Maureen M. Whiteman, 67, of Trout Run passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Home. Surviving is her loving husband of almost 29 years, Clyde Whiteman, whom she married May 20, 1994.

Born May 29, 1955 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Alma (Cunningham) Shaw and was one of seven siblings.

Maureen graduated from high school in Massachusetts and the University of Phoenix. She was an early childhood education teacher in Massachusetts for over 20 years. After moving to Pennsylvania, Maureen pursued a career working for NHS Human Services. Maureen loved plants and gardening and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In their free time, Maureen and Clyde loved to go on car rides together around the area.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, Robert Raymond, Christopher Raymond, Barbara Shumac, Alicia Noltee, and Lacy Whiteman; 11 grandchildren, Dakota, Fiona, Desmond, Dylan, Skilyn, Jayden, Zoe, Eli, Jaxon, Nik, and Zack; and three siblings, Lois Quinn, Harry Shaw, and Joe Giambarresi.

A funeral service to honor Maureen’s life will be held 1:30 p.m Wednesday, May 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders Mortuary. Burial will be private.

Memorial Donations can be made in Maureen’s name to the American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299 West Orange, NJ 07052.

Online condolences may be made on Maureen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

