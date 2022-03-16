Williamsport -- On March 13, 2022 at 1:04 p.m., Maureen J. Zuber “Rene” went to be with her Savior at UMPC Williamsport, with her daughter by her side, after fighting illness for thirty plus years. She was 69.

Rene was born the daughter of William and Aletha Blizzard, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Barbara.

She is survived by her four children, Robert “Tony”, Brett, Kelly, and Bill all from the local area. She is also survived her children’s spouses, Heather, Susan, and Kenny, and her best friend/Sister in the Lord Chrissy. Rene was also the loving grandmother to 18 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

In 1973 Rene married the love of her life Joe, and they were married for 43 years before he too preceded her in death. She was unapologetic in her faith and a guiding light to her family and friends. She would hold her standard not only in words but in action. She was a loving wife, mother, mimi, friend, and mentor to countless others through her years. She will be deeply missed.

A viewing will be held at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third St. Williamsport from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, Immediately followed by a graveside service at Twin Hills Cemetery in Muncy.

Psalm 91:14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.

