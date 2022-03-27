Hughesville -- Mattionna “Sissy” Olivia May, 8, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her home.

Mattionna was born November 8, 2013 in Williamsport and is the daughter of Matthew S. and Jordan R. (Hill) May, Sr.

Sissy was an 8-year-old that was full of life and touched the heart of everyone she met. She could light up even the darkest room with her infectious smile. Sissy enjoyed being outside feeling the wind on her face, playing with all of her siblings, and weekend trips to Nana and Poppops house.

Sissy was always learning and mastering all her goals at school, despite her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy, she continued to make huge strides every day. Some of the activities she enjoyed were playing baseball, drumming classes at the YMCA, playing in water, shopping dates, cuddles with her puppies, and always being the center of attention! Sissy will be dearly missed, but live on in the hearts of everyone that knew her. She made the world a better place, but we know in our hearts that she is now in the arms of God and family, singing and dancing in Heaven, and doing all the things that she was unable to do here on earth.

She is survived by her parents; Matthew S. and Jordan R. (Hill) May, Sr.; four sisters, Melanie Boings, Alexis Rowe, Harper Gatz, Mattalynn May; three brothers, Tyson Gatz, Matthew May, Jr., Mason May, Maternal Grandmother, Shelly M. (Robert) Eddy of Picture Rocks, maternal grandfather, Robert W. (Kimberly) Hill of Cogan Station, and paternal grandparents, Jeff S. (Diane) May of Hughesville.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, E. Penn St., Muncy, with Rev. Stephen R. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 11 – noon on Tuesday at the church.

In Sissy’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to The Hughesville Campground to purchase new playground equipment in her honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

