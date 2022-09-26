Lock Haven — Matthew Ross Hoy, 58, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born September 21, 1964 in Lock Haven, he was a son of John B. and Meriam McDermit Hoy.

Matthew was a 1982 graduate of Lock Haven High School and then attended Lincoln Welding School, earning his degree in welding.

Throughout the years he was employed as a welder, builder, and truck driver. He also held positions at Hammermill Paper Co. and before his passing was a custodian at Keystone Central School District for 9 years.

Matthew enjoyed model trains as well as building and flying model airplanes at Buzzard Field. He loved animals and was especially fond of dogs. He enjoyed science fiction, reading, and cooking.

He was a member of Wings Over Williamsport, AMA Aeronautical Model Association, Loganton Model Airplanes as well as a past member of Clinton County Model Railroad and Altoona Association of Model Railroaders.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Mark B. (Michelle) Hoy of Clintondale and John B. (Tammy) Hoy, III of McElahattan; two nephews John B. Hoy IV, Alexander Kemmerer, and one niece, Alyssa Hoy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Friends and family will be received from 5:30 until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at Clintondale United Methodist Church, 103 Fishing Creek Rd., Mill Hall with Mr. Wayne Dorman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clinton County S.P.C.A. through the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.