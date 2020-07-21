Watsontown -- Matthew Jon Harrison, 43, passed away at his home on Thursday July 16, 2020.

Born at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg, on January 22, 1977, he was the son of the late Scott E. Harrison and Mary (Everitt) Harrison. He attended Warrior Run Schools and studied at Harrisburg Area Community College.

He was baptized member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville.

He was a member of several volunteer fire companies.

He is survived by two brothers: Mike Harrison and his wife Joni, and Brian Harrison and his wife Heather; a sister: Jill Harrison Fremberg and her husband Josh; his mother: Mary K. Harrison; maternal grandmother: Lois R. Everitt; several nephews and a niece: Dakota, Logan, and Jaydin Harrison, and Scott Fremberg; step-nephews: Patton Montgomery, David and Zach Fremburg; and a step-niece: Kirsten Noon.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Scott Harrison; paternal grandparents: Edwin Harrison and Rachael Harrison Maceirowski; maternal grandfather: John E. Everitt; nephew: Garrett Harrison; and maternal great-grandparents: Roy and Mary Reynolds.

Matthew served in the United States Marine Corp, 2nd Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, Kilo Company, 3rd platoon from November 6, 1996 to November 5, 2000. He served in the Middle East.

His love was firefighting and he enjoyed helping train others who wanted to become firefighters.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a monetary donation to your local volunteer fire company, due to the COVID virus many have had to cancel their main fundraisers.

